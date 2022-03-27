mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke's Vocals Bless NIGO's Haunting New Track "Remember"

Alexander Cole
March 27, 2022 09:30
Remember
A posthumous Pop Smoke verse finds its way onto NIGO's new album.


Fashion icon NIGO came through with a brand new project on Friday, and considering his ties to Pharrell, you can pretty well be sure that this album is packed to the brim with big-name features. As a result, fans have been quite pleased with the album, and there is no doubt that each song contains a little bit of something for everyone. One song that fans have gravitated towards is "Remember" which contains a fantastic feature from Pop Smoke.

The song features gorgeous vocal samples, all while containing drums that fit Pop Smoke's vocals perfectly. Posthumous tracks can be pretty hit or miss, but this is most definitely one of the better ones. Pop Smoke fans will appreciate this new track, and if you're interested, you can stream it down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I remember when I was fifteen
Uh, flexin', if you gettin' bread, why you stressin'?
I bought a chain and a TEC in
I did fifteen on my check-ins

