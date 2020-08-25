A familiar face has been named as a defense attorney in the trial of Pop Smoke's accused murderers. Back in February, Pop Smoke was at a home in the Hollywood Hills when five men reportedly stormed in and killed the rising Brooklyn rapper. Pop Smoke's murder stunned the hip hop world and since that time, investigators have been trying to piece together the train of events that led up to such a tragedy.

Two men arrested in connection with Pop Smoke's death are Corey Walker and Keandre Rodgers. According to Complex, the suspects appeared in court today (August 24) in a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles. It was expected that they would enter pleas during this court appearance, but apparently there is some discrepancy regarding the true birth date of Keandre Rodgers, forcing questions of whether or not he should be tried as an adult or as a juvenile.

Interestingly, Corey Walker's attorney is reportedly Christopher Darden. If his name sounds familiar, it's because Darden has been tied to a number of high-profile cases. Back in the 1990s, Darden developed a name for himself as being an intricate member of the prosecution team against O.J. Simpson, and last year, he announced that he would act as the defense attorney for Eric Holder, the man who is said to be responsible for Nipsey Hussle's murder. Darden quickly stepped down from his position after receiving a number of threats, although he would claim they had nothing to do with why he no loger represents Holder.

[via]