Pop Smoke's discography is seeing a spike in streaming, rising from 5 million streams to 24.7 million streams after it was announced that the rapper was tragically killed in a fatal shooting in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday. According to Billboard, tons of fans rushed to streaming services to play his music on the day of his death, resulting in a 392 percent increase in streaming numbers, per Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Pop Smoke's catalogue as a whole garnered 24.7 million streams on February 19th following his death, almost five times as many as the 5 million streams the day prior. "Dior" off Pop's 2019 debut mixtape, Meet The Woo, has raked in the most streams since we lost the young artist, rising from 909,000 listens on February 18th to 5.2 million on the 19th—a whopping 467 percent increase. However, while "Dior" may have the most listens, "Better Have Your Gun" saw the greatest increase in streams. The song was at 202,000 streams on February 19th, having experienced a 783 percent jump. The late artist also experienced a 984 percent increase in digital downloads of his songs, sitting at 3,000 downloads in total, 1,000 of which were “Dior." Most strikingly, Pop's music saw a 12,179 percent jump in album sales between Wednesday and Thursday, 3,000 of the 4,000 of which were his new album, Meet the Woo 2.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images



Pop Smoke's murder took place in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday as a result of what was initially believed to be a home invasion robbery. It has since been reported that surveillance footage from the Hollywood Hills home had led authorities to believe that the shooting was in fact a targeted hit, rather than part of an intended robbery. While the police investigate Pop Smoke's murder, which may have had ties to gang relations, the rest of the world continues to mourn the loss of a young talent gone too soon. RIP Pop Smoke.