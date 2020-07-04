The late Pop Smoke is about to have the biggest debut of his short career, as his posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, is set to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart next week. The highly anticipated album experienced a few delays, but it proved to be worth the wait when it finally dropped on Friday (July 3rd). It looks like the album was a commercial success, as well, since it's projected to debut at the top of the charts, marking Pop's first No. 1 album.

According to Hits Daily Double, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon is expected to push between 175K-195K album equivalent units, of which 27-30k are set to be from pure sales. The album is projected to rack up a whopping 200 million streams.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

While these numbers would be impressive for most artists, it's even more incredible considering how recently Pop hopped on the scene. His most recent release prior to his tragic death in February was his mixtape, Meet The Woo 2, which moved 36K and debuted at No. 7. The stark difference between the two chartings just goes to show how much the people both love and miss Pop more than ever.

There's also the important factor of who was involved with this album. With 50 Cent executive producing, and the likes of Future, DaBaby, Quavo, and more featuring, Shoot For The Stars was bound to reach a wider audience. Regardless, it's a commendable feat, and something that everyone involved should take pride in.

RIP Pop Smoke. We wish you could be here to witness your success skyrocket.

