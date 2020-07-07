Pop Smoke's anticipated posthumous debut album arrived last week. Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon didn't disappoint, either. Stacked with star-studded appearances from 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, and more, Pop's debut album gave fans a glimpse of what would've been his transition from bubbling artist to bonafide star. And if numbers indicate anything, it would only validate his star power.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hits Daily Double reports that the sales projections for Shoot For The Stars have spiked from the initial prediction of 175K-195K units. Their latest update projects that the album could be 210-230k with 45-55k coming from pure album sales. The project is on pace to be one of the top 10 biggest debuts of the year, along with Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By and Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake.

The release of the album hasn't gone without controversy. Upon its initial announcement, Virgil Abloh got torn to shreds for his cover art which he was later accused of stealing the concept for. But more recently, an unreleased song off of the project sparked debate after Pusha T allegedly dissed Drake. Young Thug, who was also featured on the song alongside Gunna, denounced the inclusion of Pusha's diss towards Drake before King Push demanded that his verse is removed from the song altogether.

At least we know there's a deluxe edition on the way. What's your favorite track off of the project? Sound off in the comments.

[Via]