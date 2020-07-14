It's been nearly two weeks since the release of Pop Smoke's posthumous debut, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. The album proved that Pop had much more to offer on a commercial side. Songs like "Enjoy Yourself" ft. Karol G and "The Woo" ft. 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch were essentially created to be anthems for the summer.

That being said, it shouldn't come as a surprise that all nineteen songs have claimed spots on the Billboard Hot 100. Billboard shared the latest update on their charts the other day revealing the rapper scored his first top 10 with another highlight off of the project, "For The Night" ft. DaBaby and Lil Baby which sits at #6. Just outside of the top 10 at #11 "The Woo" with 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch.

Out of the songs that were already released, "Dior" reached a new peak as he jumped to #22. "Make It Rain" ft. Rowdy Rebel also re-entered the charts at #49.

Check out the chart positions below via Billboard.

No. 6, "For the Night," featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby

No. 11, "The Woo," featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch

No. 22, "Dior" (new peak; up from No. 44)

No. 31, "Got It on Me"

No. 34, "Aim for the Moon," featuring Quavo

No. 37, "Gangstas"

No. 39, "44 Bulldog"

No. 41, "Something Special"

No. 43, "Yea Yea"

No. 44, "Mood Swings," featuring Lil Tjay

No. 49, "Make It Rain," featuring Rowdy Rebel (new peak; re-entry)

No. 52, "What You Know Bout Love"

No. 54, "Snitchin," featuring Quavo and Future

No. 55, "Bad Bitch From Tokyo (Intro)"

No. 56, "Enjoy Yourself," featuring Karol G

No. 57, "Creature," featuring Swae Lee

No. 65, "West Coast Shit," featuring Tyga and Quavo

No. 76, "Diana," featuring King Combs

No. 79, "Tunnel Vision (Outro)"

