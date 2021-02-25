Though Pop Smoke is no longer with us, the late New York rapper's team continues to keep his legacy alive with new posthumous content. Following the release of his 2020 album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon and its subsequent Deluxe Edition, some feared that the well would dry up. Thankfully, Pop Smokestill has a few unreleased bangers and verses tucked away, including the upcoming single "AP," which is due for release this Friday at midnight.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Set to be included on the soundtrack for Boogie, the film that marks Pop Smoke's acting debut (see footage of his performance here), a new snippet for the track seems to provide an indication of what's to come. As expected, the instrumental is a hard-hitting drill banger, ominous in nature and driven by up-tempo and hectic percussion; at this point, fans have come to know what to expect when Pop steps to a beat like this. Curious parties can check out a brief snippet below, though it doesn't feature any vocals from the rapper.

For those curious in catching Pop Smoke in Boogie, look for the Eddie Huang-directed film to be released on March 5th. In addition to Pop Smoke making his acting debut, it also stars Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. Are you excited to hear some new music from Pop Smoke? If so, check back tomorrow at midnight for the release of "AP."