The public's adoration of the boisterous, energetic Pop Smoke is not fleeting. While this is a moment that tastes bittersweet to fans of the late Brooklyn rapper, the rally of support behind his posthumous collection does not appear to be a temporary thing.

With a tremendous first week of sales, Pop Smoke will no longer hold the #1 spot on the charts next week (that will belong to Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die), but it is proving to have a lot of replay value. During a time where most music doesn't tend to stick, Pop Smoke's level of variety and his clear dedication to the craft left room for him to explore more in the future, and people continue heading back to it to imagine what could have been.

Updated today, Pop is looking set to move down only one spot, hanging onto #2 on the Billboard 200 with approximately 100,000 equivalent album units sold. He will compete against the Hamilton soundtrack, which is anticipating around the same number.

With Shoot For The Stars continuing to resonate with fans, mixed emotions weigh above our heads as it is difficult to enjoy the music without thinking that we will never hear Pop like this again.

Are you still listening to the album?

