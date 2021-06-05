It's still hard to accept that Pop Smoke is no longer with us, especially given all the posthumous success his rap career has seen ever since his February 19, 2020 murder. As the case gets closer and closer to being solved, it's now looking like the family of one accused assailant is hoping to meet with the slain rapper's mom for a private conversation.



Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

NY Daily News says relatives of 20-year-old Corey Walker are hoping to convey their deep respect and shared heartbreak over the tragedy, according to Walker's defense lawyer Christopher Darden. "The Walker family has asked me to contact the victim’s family so that they might speak privately. I hope to reach out to the family soon," Darden said, also adding in a later statement, "I will also understand if (his mom) is not inclined to have that conversation. Everything we have done and said has been done and said while keeping in mind the great respect we have for the victim and the victim’s family."

As for Mama Pop, Audrey Jackson to be exact, the New York City Department of Education teacher is more concerned with prepping her academic career rather than dwelling too hard on the details surrounding her son's killing. "This is new information to me. I’ll have to learn more," Audrey told The Daily News in regards to the meeting request. She went on to say, "I’m working on a lesson plan right now. That is my focus. I really can’t say."

We understand Ms. Jackson's apprehension in the situation, but we also respect her for not completely shutting down the request altogether. Walker's re-arraignment was postponed from this past Thursday (June 3) to July 6 as his defense lawyer Darden awaits copies of transcripts and a formal declaration from prosecutors that assures the death penalty is off the table.

