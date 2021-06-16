Pop Smoke became one of the biggest artists in the world posthumously following the success of his Meet The Woo mixtape series, as well as his debut studio album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. His drill tendencies and versatility as an artist shined brightly during his lifetime and the young Canarsie native was poised to enjoy a long and successful career in the music industry. The artist passed away at 20-years-old after a home invasion robbery in Los Angeles, tragically marking the end of his physical journey on this planet.

In the year following his death, Pop Smoke's name has only continued to grow as he made his official film debut in Boogie, contributed vocals to some of the biggest hip-hop albums, and more. Previously, it was confirmed that a second posthumous album was in the works-- this time, likely without 50 Cent's involvement-- and we've finally got a recent update on the status of the project. According to Rico Beats, Pop's manager, the project is near completion.



Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

"Pop Album 95% loading the f$&k up!!!!" wrote Rico Beats on Instagram, updating fans on where they're at right now. As it stands, we can likely expect to hear new music from Pop Smoke in the coming months. What are you expecting to hear on his second posthumous album?

Last week, Pop was featured on Polo G and the Migos' new albums. Check those out here and here.