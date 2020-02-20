Pop Smoke's death continues to send ripples throughout the hip-hop community, with many still reeling over his stolen youth and promise. With further details pointing to a targeted attack, it's likely that the circumstances surrounding his murder will only get clearer in time. While authorities work on piecing the narrative together, his label Republic Records have taken to social media to issue a statement on the artist's passing.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of [Pop Smoke]," reads the statement. "Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together." Mere weeks ago, Smoke dropped off Meet The Woo 2, a project that would go on to become his final album. In its first week, Meet The Woo 2 performed admirably, selling 36,000 album-equivalent units and sliding comfortably into the fourth spot on the Billboard charts. As is often the case, it wouldn't be surprising to see Pop Smoke's numbers rise following his murder -- a bittersweet consequence to be sure.

Alongside Pop Smoke, Republic Records is also home to Casanova, 9lokknine, Drake, Jaden Smith, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Lil West, Metro Boomin, Nav, Nicki Minaj, Rich The Kid, Ski Mask The Slump God, The Weeknd, and many more.