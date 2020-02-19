The news of Pop Smoke's tragic murder this morning at a residence in the Hollywood Hills has caused fans of the late Brooklyn star to investigate the matter to the best of their abilities on social media. One of the first places they went to was his childhood friend Mike Dee's profile, where some people allegedly noticed that he had deleted posts and changed some of his captions after Smoke's death became public information. One of the key instances that people are pointing to is a video of the two where a portion of Smoke's address is visible. Searching for somebody to blame, the rapper's fans began to look at Mike, which is truly unfair to the man considering he just lost his friend. Mike was staying with Pop Smoke in Los Angeles, but his whereabouts during the shooting are unknown. Speaking out about what happened this morning, the aspiring actor hit social media with a message.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"CANT NOTHING EXPRESS THE PAIN IM FEELING ....I JUST LOST MY FUCKING BROTHER, MY HEART MY DAWGZ," said Mike Durodola. "YOU GUYS HAVE NO TYPE OF SENSE OR SYMPATHY ! YALL DONT KNO WHATS GOING ON YALL COME ON HERE PLAYING INVESTIGATOR AND BASHING ME ON THE INTERNET, I WOULD NEVER IN MY LIFE SET MY BROTHER UP, WE ATE TOGETHER , BROKE BREAD TOGETHER THIS REALLY MY MOTHER CHILD I DONT GOTTA EXPLAIN NOTHING TO NOBODY THAT DONT KNO ME BUT FOR THE ONES WHO KNOW ME KNOW WHEN YOU SAW ME YOU SAW POP."

Durodola's post includes several photos of the two together, including one when they were children. We will continue to keep you updated on any potential developments. Rest in peace, Pop.

[via]