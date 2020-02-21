For the last month, Pop Smoke was getting pretty serious with his girlfriend Yummy Yellow, moving carefully with her since mid-January. The life of the model was turned upside down this week when, after spending a few days in the Hollywood Hills, Pop Smoke was shot and killed in what appears to have been a targetted hit. His family is begging to know why this happened, asking for answers and his girlfriend is after the same clarity. She issued a heartbreaking statement on the passing of her man, speaking out on social media.



"I’m a mother before anything but, a lover? Not so much. The more I get to thinking, I realize I tend to have a cold heart but, you melted mine so quickly," says Yummy Yellow, posting several videos of herself and Pop together. "He was rare. Never once did he try to change me. He was so resilient. Nothing could bend or break him. He made sense out of everything and if he didn’t understand, he would ask you questions, lots of em. He never ceased to amaze me with his honesty, I knew everything, I mean everything."

"Since Mid January U started movin super careful with me. I can’t sit & say I wish I hugged u more before u walked out that door Monday cause I hugged u all night before that flight to Cali," she added, reflecting on her final moments with the rapper. "Can’t even say we should of said I love u more that night/morning cause we said it over 20 times."

Yummy is being strong at this moment, sharing many of their private moments online to show everybody what a kind soul he was. Let's send her love and positivity as she grieves. Rest in peace, Pop.

