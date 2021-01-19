Pop Smoke was on the verge of taking over the world, making plays in music, film, fashion, and other avenues. The Brooklyn drill rapper has become one of the most popular artists in the world posthumously, clocking in one of the top-selling albums of the year with Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. At the time of his death, Pop had been working on his film debut in Boogie, as well as a possible collaboration with Dior. The official trailer has just been released for Boogie, showing the first look at Pop's acting chops.

The film follows a Chinese-American basketball player as he studies and works on his dream to make it into the league. Eddie Huang's directorial debut tells the coming-of-age story of Alfred "Boogie" Chin. Boogie comes across Pop Smoke's character a few times, meeting him on the court and in the streets, becoming rivals. The movie stars Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Mike Moh, and more.

The soundtrack includes 50 Cent's "Many Men", as well as new music from Pop Smoke. It will be released via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The film will be officially released on March 5, 2021.

Watch the trailer above and let us know if you'll be watching Boogie in the comments.