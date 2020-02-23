Pop Smoke will be remembered by his family in a private gathering in Brooklyn on Sunday following his untimely death at the hands of gun violence, according to reports. Ever since the young rapper was tragically killed during what was initially thought to be a home invasion robbery in West Hollywood last week, many have continued to pay tribute to him on social media. Pop was only 20-year-old, and the tragic news struck a chord with so many people. TMZ reports that Pop's family will be bringing his body back to his native city of Brooklyn, and that a private gathering will be held there to give close friends and family a chance to say goodbye.

According to the tabloid news website, a source close to the family has revealed that Pop's loved ones "are taking care of some final formal business, but will be transporting his body back to New York soon. His family has reportedly been dealing with his label and lawyers in L.A. in order to suss out some concerns related to his music. The "prayer and grief service" will reportedly take place in a church in Brooklyn, but will not be his final memorial service or burial, which will be held at a future time.

Pop's family has been heavily involved in the murder investigation process, as it is now believed that Pop was targeted in the potentially gang-affiliated shooting rather than just caught in the crosshairs of an armed robbery. No suspects have been arrested as of yet.