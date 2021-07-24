Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith arrived with much anticipation and little information available. In the months leading up to its release, fans largely relied on Pop's management team to offer updates whether a follow-up to Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon was set to drop this year. Digital posters were plastered in major cities where fans were able to hear snippets of the album while the tracklist was released through a virtual scratchcard.



The album dropped with features from some of the biggest names in music: Kanye West, Rick Ross, Dua Lipa, Chris Brown, and more. While the excitement was particularly high upon its release, it slowly dwindled as the days passed. Initial first-week sales projections suggested that Faith would move between 100K-110K in its first week but a more recent forecast predicted that it would move less than 100K.

The numbers are officially in, per HitsDailyDouble, who revealed that Pop's Faith moved 91K in total. That's a significant decline in comparison to both predictions but it's still the highest-selling album of the week. Faith is still expected to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 this week.

The album later received the deluxe edition treatment to commemorate what would've been Pop Smoke's 22nd birthday. The deluxe featured appearances from G Herbo, Onpointlikeop, Travi and more.

What's your favorite track off of Faith?

