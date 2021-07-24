Pop Smoke's "Faith (Deluxe)" Turns Up The Energy With Killa-Assisted "Money Man"

Just last week, Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith was released to the world. Unfortunately, the album came with some controversy as some of Pop's closes friends were upset with the direction of the project. Very few of his fellow drill artists were on the tape, and it seemed like mainstream artists were simply trying to jump on the wave. Recently, Faith received a deluxe version that brought forth some of Pop's drill sensibilities from the past.

One such song is the effort "Money Man" which features Killa on it. Overall, this is the song OG Pop Smoke fans have been waiting for as we are met with some high-flying production all while Pop Smoke and Killa bring some hungry energy to the mix. Many fans have noted that this is the type of song they wanted all along, and it's easy to see why that is the case.

Quotable Lyrics:

See this rappin' shit? It's new to me (Baow, nah), but the street shit ain't new to me (Woo)

Runnin' the streets like a true MC (Woo), when you see me, better "Woo" to me (Grrt)

Even my teachers "Woo" to me (Hahaha) and that bitch who used to tutor me

Walk in the streets with a tool on me (Woo) 'cause I ain't with the foolery (Grrt, baow)