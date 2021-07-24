mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke's "Faith (Deluxe)" Turns Up The Energy With Killa-Assisted "Money Man"

Alexander Cole
July 24, 2021 15:03
51 Views
00
0
Image via Pop SmokeImage via Pop Smoke
Image via Pop Smoke

Money Man
Pop Smoke Feat. Killa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

This new Pop Smoke and Killa track will take you back to the early days of the Brooklyn artist's ascension.


Just last week, Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith was released to the world. Unfortunately, the album came with some controversy as some of Pop's closes friends were upset with the direction of the project. Very few of his fellow drill artists were on the tape, and it seemed like mainstream artists were simply trying to jump on the wave. Recently, Faith received a deluxe version that brought forth some of Pop's drill sensibilities from the past.

One such song is the effort "Money Man" which features Killa on it. Overall, this is the song OG Pop Smoke fans have been waiting for as we are met with some high-flying production all while Pop Smoke and Killa bring some hungry energy to the mix. Many fans have noted that this is the type of song they wanted all along, and it's easy to see why that is the case.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

See this rappin' shit? It's new to me (Baow, nah), but the street shit ain't new to me (Woo)
Runnin' the streets like a true MC (Woo), when you see me, better "Woo" to me (Grrt)
Even my teachers "Woo" to me (Hahaha) and that bitch who used to tutor me
Walk in the streets with a tool on me (Woo) 'cause I ain't with the foolery (Grrt, baow)

Pop Smoke
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  51
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Pop Smoke Killa faith money man
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pop Smoke's "Faith (Deluxe)" Turns Up The Energy With Killa-Assisted "Money Man"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject