Pop Smoke's "Faith" Deluxe Includes New Song "Questions"

Alex Zidel
July 21, 2021 09:28
Questions
Pop Smoke

"Questions" follows in the same trajectory as "What You Know Bout Love."


Pop Smoke was well on his way to becoming one of the world's biggest artists before tragedy hit. His story is one of the most harrowing in recent hip-hop history, losing his life in a vicious manner following a home invasion in Los Angeles, and his team has worked very hard to continue expanding on his legacy by sharing his music posthumously. Last week, the late Brooklyn rapper's label released his second posthumous album Faith, which is packed with features and a foreword by Pop's mother, and they've already doubled up with a deluxe edition on streaming services being added on Wednesday morning

Four new songs have been added onto the backend of Pop Smoke's new album, including features from G Herbo and others. One of the standouts from the new crop of records has to be the solo joint "Questions," which follows in the same line as Pop's hit song "What You Know Bout Love."

At the time of his death, Pop was exploring different ways of expressing himself in the studio, which could be heard most vividly on his first posthumous release Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. The rapper got more emotional and vulnerable on some of his love songs, connecting with his Cancer energy and releasing songs like "Something Special" and "Enjoy Yourself." "Questions" can be mentioned in the same vein as those records, interpolating parts of 50 Cent's "21 Questions."

Check out the latest Pop Smoke track below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I was still up on my ass would you give me a last four?
If I was on the ground would you help me off the floor?
If I ain't smell so good, would you still hug me?
If I ain't had no money, would you still love me?
Look, if I got locked up today would you write me mail?
If I got locked up today would you have my back?

Pop Smoke faith deluxe new music new song posthumous
