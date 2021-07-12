Pop Smoke's upcoming posthumous album Faith is set to be released this Friday, July 16th. His first official studio release since the incredibly popular Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon (executive produced by 50 Cent), this new project has been steadily teased since its announcement.

Shortly after the big reveal, it was confirmed that snippets from the album were being hidden in promotional posters across Brooklyn, New York, some of which can be heard and seen right here.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Aside from those brief fragments, however, little else about Faith has been shared. It will be interesting to see how much music Pop had in the vault, and how his remaining unreleased material is arranged on his second posthumous release -- albeit without the guiding hand of 50 Cent.

Now, the official album cover for Faith has been unveiled, as taken by photographer _Flix. The artwork is powerful in its simplicity, with Pop Smoke's face commanding full attention as he stares directly into the camera. It would appear that the cover has already received approval from fans, a contrast to Virgil Abloh's original -- and controversial -- design for Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon.

Check out the newly-unveiled album artwork for Pop Smoke's upcoming album Faith below, and sound off if you're excited to hear another release from the late rapper. Rest in peace, Pop Smoke.