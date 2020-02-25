Pop Smoke's death has left a void in the Brooklyn drill scene, and songs like "Dior," and "Christopher Walken" serve as reminders of what he was bringing to the game. While he had yet to reach the pinnacle of his potential, Smoke was quickly solidifying himself as a fan-favorite, with his contribution to Travis Scott and the JACKBOYS' "Gatti" marking his first song to hit the Hot 100 charts. Now, Smoke has done it again -- though this time posthumously-- with "Dior."

Billboard have revealed their updated Hot 100 charts, where Pop Smoke's "Dior" is currently sitting at 49, between Migos, Young Thug, and Travis Scott's "Give No Fux" and Lil Baby's "Sum 2 Prove." In a bittersweet turn, the song's success likely came as a direct result of Smoke's passing, as is so often the case whenever the game loses an artist. It should be noted that upon its initial release, Pop Smoke's Meet The Woo 2 sold a solid 36,000 album-equivalent units. Not bad for a 20-year-old newcomer -- not bad at all.

It's unclear whether his fans will continue to drive his music up the charts, but it's certainly nice to see the young rapper's legacy continue to shine. "Dior" served as a strong serving of Smoke's modus operandi; baritone bars, a darkly orchestral instrumental, and an infectious refrain. There's no telling how far Pop Smoke might have gone had he not been murdered at the age of 20. At least we had a chance to Meet The Woo before he shuffled off this mortal coil. Rest in peace, Pop Smoke.