Just a handful of days after Pop Smoke's Brooklyn gravesite was destroyed by vandals, there has been a major development in the case to find the late New York City drill rapper's killer.

According to a Los Angeles County judge has denied bail to Corey Walker, one of the four teenagers accused of killing Pop Smoke. Walker's attorney, Christopher Darden, had previously requested bail for his client but prosecutors in the case filed a motion implying that Walker should not be eligible for bail based on California laws. The judge presiding over this case, Curtis B. Rappe, agreed with the prosecution and denied Walker's bail, leaving Walker in prison until the trial takes place.

Despite denying Walker's bail, Rappe did note that this case was no longer a capital case, granting the prosecution's motion to take the death penalty off the table. Walker does, however, was arraigned in August and faces a potential max sentence of life without parole.

Pop Smoke, killed in early 2020 in a home invasion turned homicide in a Hollywood Hills Air BnB, was a beloved figure in the rap game and has been widely celebrated since his death. His second album, Faith, was released earlier this year and featured guest verses from Kanye West, Pusha T, 21 Savage, The Neptunes, Rick Ross, Future, Dua Lipa, Kid Cudi and Pharrell (among others) was yet another celebration of Pop's legacy and the imprint he left on drill music and rap music in general in just a couple of years.

