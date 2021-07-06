The death of Pop Smoke shook the world and fans are demanding justice for the late rapper's family. The people accused of carrying out his murder are currently on trial. There's been speculation that the prosecutors would be pursuing the death penalty if the accuser is convicted of their crimes.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

TheShadeRoom was in court this morning when one of the two adults accused of killing Pop Smoke was on trial. The prosecution on the case told the judge that they would not be seeking the death penalty for 20-year-old Corey Walker. Walker appeared in court for his arraignment hearing. Deputy District Attorney Hilary Williams, the prosecutor, told TheShadeRoom that the max. sentence Walker could receive if he's found guilty is life without parole.

Back in May, it was revealed that Walker had reportedly admitted to having a role in Pop Smoke's murder. The New York Daily News reported that an informant that was placed in his jail cell recorded a conversation where Walker allegedly said that they used ski masks, gloves, and a police scanner when they robbed Pop to dodge getting caught.

Walker is due back in court this Wednesday where he'll enter a formal plea following an issue with the paperwork.

HNHH will be keeping you posted on any and all updates related to Pop Smoke's murder trial.