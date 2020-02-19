Although 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj may believe that jealousy had something to do with the untimely, tragic death of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, it is also possible that the home invasion that led to his murder was completely random, as it has just been revealed that the artist accidentally revealed his own address to the world in a video posted hours prior.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

As reported by TMZ, Pop Smoke may have unintentionally told the world exactly where he was staying, leading to a foursome of masked robbers breaking into his home before robbing and fatally shooting him. In the most recent update pertaining to Pop Smoke's murder, it is being noted that just ten minutes after people inside of the house deadbolted the front doors shut, at least four men in hoodies broke in and killed the rapper. Hours earlier, Pop Smoke had flaunted a few bags that were gifted to him by Mike Amiri, the owner of luxury fashion brand Amiri. One of the bags contained the artist's address and personal information, which he completely forgot to blur out or remove from the package.

The hip-hop community is currently mourning the loss of the 20-year-old rapper with Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, Quavo, Freddie Gibbs, and more sending their condolences to his family. As further details are revealed, we will keep you updated. Rest in peace, Pop Smoke.