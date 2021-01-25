We're approaching the one-year anniversary of Pop Smoke's tragic death. The Canarsie rapper was a little over a week removed from the release of Meet The Woo 2 when he was shot and killed during a robbery. His name's kept alive through the Brooklyn drill scene, and the rap community as a whole, as well as with the release of new music. Over the weekend, Steven Victor revealed that there was new music from Pop Smoke coming soon and it appears we'll be hearing an unreleased verse from the rapper this week.

UK rapper Fredo has been leaving fans at the edge of their seats for the release of a new album. He announced it'll be arriving this Friday. The rapper shared a tracklist for the project that includes appearances from the late Pop Smoke, Summer Walker, as well as Dave, and Young Adz. Pop Smoke and Young Adz will connect with Fredo on "Burner On Deck." A snippet of the song is previewed in a new trailer.

Fredo's teased the collaboration for a minute now. Last year, Fredo seemingly took issue with Brooklyn's drill scene, and American rappers in general, calling them "weird people." He did praise Pop in the midst of his stoned IG Live tirade. "Every American rapper I've bumped into -- all them yutes, they was nervous. Except Pop Smoke. Pop Smoke wasn't nervous," Fredo said before threatening to rob other American rappers when they tour overseas.

Check the tracklist for Fredo's new album below.