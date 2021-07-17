The late Pop Smoke wasn't here for his summer 2020 reign. The release of Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon rang out for the remainder of 2020, and continues to do numbers to this day. On Friday, the follow-up release, Faith arrived in its entirety. The project is loaded with 20 songs, and similar to SFTSAFTM, there's an overwhelming amount of collaborators. Some unexpected, like Dua Lipa, while others assist in emphasizing Brooklyn's drill sound.

For this week's Fire Emoji playlist, we've got a whole lot of Pop Smoke holding it down. Three songs off of the project highlight this week's update. For starters, it was only right that we included the Pusha T and Kanye West-assisted banger, "Tell The Vision." Despite 'Ye's contributions being absolutely minimal, Pop, Push and Kanye make an intriguing trio on wax. It would've been nice to get this collab while Pop Smoke was still alive.

Another collaboration that's received praise across the board is "Bout A Million." With features coming from 21 Savage and 42 Dugg, the three rappers dive into Axl's production with lavish flexes.

While there are plenty of features on the project, Pop Smoke always thrives when he's left to his own devices. On "Coupe," he delivers a stellar solo track that's definitely meant to have on rotation.

Check out the latest Fire Emoji update below.