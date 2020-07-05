mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke, Quavo, & Future Avoid All The "Snitchin"

Karlton Jahmal
July 05, 2020 01:04
Snitchin
Pop Smoke Feat. Future & Quavo

No snitchin here.


Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon finally saw the sunlight this past week. The album is a testament to the young rapper's skill, and a cautionary tale of others wanting to come for your shine. On the single "Snitchin," Pop Smoke is joined by Future and Quavo. It is one of the more catchy tracks on the album, featuring a chorus that is easy to remember and sing. 

Pop slides across the glistening instrumental proudly. He doesn't come on until the third verse though. The beat is made up of a cool guitar riff sprinkled with a chime and peppered with stop and go percussions. This song sounds like it was Quavo's originally, since he spits two verses and the chorus before Pop Smoke and Future join for the third and fourth verses. 

Quotable Lyrics
Shawty in love with my diamonds, she love how they twinkle
She love how they glisten, they glow
Pour up a four like I'm young Tony Stoke
One in the head, 99 more to go
Went in a winner, pull up like a GOAT

