Pop Smoke was on the verge of becoming an international superstar prior to his tragic passing back in February. Music fans were coming around to his incredible energy, all while longtime fans were anticipating what he was going to do next. Since his death, a posthumous album called Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was released just a few months ago and since then, it has become one of the highest-selling albums of the entire year.

Before his death, Pop even got to act in a brand new film directed by Eddie Huang called Boogie. The film is about a basketball player from Queens who is trying to get into a top school. The "For The Night" rapper is one of the antagonists in the movie, and in an interview with The Times, Huang revealed that Pop was one of the hardest working people on set.

He gave me a thousand percent. They were tough 16-hour days, overnights, and he shot five overnights in a row,” Huang said. “Kids were coming on the bridge to watch us shoot the scenes. We would play Pop’s record. All our actors, the extras, the kids on the bridge watching us shoot scenes, everyone was doing the Woo dance. It was pretty special.”

Just a few months ago, a snippet of Pop's audition for the movie surfaced online, and many fans noted that Pop was a natural when it comes to acting. Fans will be able to see his performance in the film as of March 5th of next year.

