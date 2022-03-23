The world really misses Pop Smoke. The Brooklyn-born musical talent was seemingly just tapping into his boundless creativity and versatility at the time of his death, which makes the circumstances surrounding his passing that much more heartbreaking. Reaching the playlists of millions with his influential take on drill music, Pop's two posthumous albums have offered clear indicators of the late rapper's undeniable talent. He had a song for everybody, and his music continues to bring joy to people's lives even after his death.

On Tuesday night (March 22), Pop Smoke was celebrated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, winning the award for Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year with "What You Know Bout Love." He was nominated against WizKid and Tems for "Essence," MoneyBagg Yo for "Time Today," Cardi B for "Up," and Drake, Future, and Young Thug for "Way 2 Sexy."

None of the other nominees have commented on Pop Smoke's win in this category.



Pop Smoke was also posthumously nominated as Best Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, which Drake ended up taking home.

Fans of the late Brooklyn-based rapper will be grateful to hear that on Friday, a new song from Pop Smoke will be released as part of Nigo's new studio album, I Know Nigo. The song, called "Remember," was first previewed at Nigo's fashion show for Kenzo earlier this year.

