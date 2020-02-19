Pop Smoke's tragic death early Wednesday morning may have been a targeted attack, as it's been suggested that his last Instagram post in which he flashed what appears to be tens of thousands of dollars in cash could have motivated the culprits to go after him. After the news broke that the 20-year-old had been tragically killed during a robbery in Beverley Hills home, the world stopped to mourn the young talent, who was just getting started in the music industry.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

An update on the case notes that at least four men wearing hoodies and masks broke into the rapper's home at around 4:30am on Wednesday, and fired multiple shots at Pop Smoke, leaving him critically injured. They fled the scene before the rapper was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Law enforcement officials have yet to identify any suspects as they attempt to determine whether Pop Smoke knew the individuals responsible, but it's becoming more and more likely that he was a specific target for various reasons.

Pop Smoke's final post on his Instagram account includes a photo of himself next to his friend, Mike Dee, in which Mike is carrying stacks on stacks of cash. It's worth noting that he also accidentally revealed the address of the home he was renting from Real Housewives Of Beverley Hills star, Teddi Mellencamp, in an Instagram story hours before the home invasion robbery took place. He had shared a video showing off some luxury gifts from Mike Amiri, the owner of luxury fashion brand Amiri, and the bags containing the items had the address printed on them. As his address was unintentionally made public and his wealth flaunted hours before his home was invaded, it's very possible that the invaders made plans to rob Pop Smoke.

RIP to a young talent gone too soon.