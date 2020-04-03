Pop Smoke New Song "How We Move" Features Dave East

Pop Smoke passed away earlier this year in one of the most tragic and unfortunate instances to strike the hip-hop community in a while. The rising Brooklyn rapper was on his way to becoming one of the biggest stars of the year, dropping his album Meet The Woo 2 to much praise from the public. Offering grit and harsh seasoning in his rhymes, Pop Smoke was truly different. The 20-year-old brought tons of charisma to the table and his rough vocals helped the audience put his flows into perspective.

With 50 Cent currently working to release the first posthumous Pop Smoke album in the coming months, a new song from the late rapper has popped up on streaming services.

As reported by XXL, the track appears to be a solo cut from Pop, but midway through, Dave East jumps in for a guest verse. He is not credited as an official feature.

"How We Move" sees Pop Smoke wishing for his friends' freedom, working as one of his trademark street anthems and serving as a bittersweet mark for all fans of the late artist.

Listen to "How We Move" below and stay tuned for more news about Pop Smoke's posthumous album in the coming weeks.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got a motherfuckin' dot, no circle

Act up and draco murk you

Beat it black and purple

Beat it black and purple

Woo, if you tough send the location, n***as know we pullin' up