Despite his passing, Pop Smoke is a rapper whom we will continue to hear about for a very long time. The Canarsie-born artist and Brooklyn drill music pioneer was shot dead in Hollywood last February just as his career was about to take off to new heights. He's still experiencing enormous amounts of success in the afterlife, recently earning six posthumous platinum certifications just from music released after his death. According to a report from RapRadar, the late rapped has allegedly just tied a new record with none other than Prince.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

According to the report, the decorated rapper's post-death debut Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon has spent an impressive 19 consecutive weeks at the top position on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. The project now ties with Prince's iconic 80s album Purple Rain as the second-longest number one on the chart.

With the most weeks at the pinnacle position since M.C. Hammer's Please Hammer, Don't Hurt Em in 1990, Pop surpassed Michael Jackson's Bad and is currently only second behind Jackson's Thriller.



Frank Micelotta/Getty Images



He's already surpassed Eminem's Recovery as the longest-running rap album to remain at No. 1 on the Top Rap Album charts, holding the top position going into its 20th week.

Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon has since achieved countless certifications including the 4x platinum hit “For The Night” and the 3x platinum “Dior“. It also includes the 2x platinum singles “Mood Swings”, “The Woo”, “What You Know About Love” as well as three platinum songs “Hello”, “Got It On Me”, “Something Special”. It currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts.

[via]