Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was tragically murdered last week in the Hollywood Hills just days after releasing his most-consumed project to date, Meet The Woo 2. At the time of his death, Smoke was at the height of his popularity, only continuing to open more eyes to his version of drill rap. Experiencing solid first-week numbers, the rapper was beginning to hit his stride and critics were excited to hear what the 20-year-old would come up with next. As we all know now, his story came to an abrupt end but that doesn't mean that his music will lose its appeal. In fact, it has surged even higher since his death and, in a new sales projection report, Meet The Woo 2 is expected to match its first-week numbers in its second week out.

As expected by Hits Daily Double, one of the most respected sources of sales numbers in the music industry, Pop Smoke will have the ninth most popular album of the week with anywhere between 35,000 and 40,000 equivalent album units moved. K-pop band BTS will have the chart-topping position with a bewildering 350,000 units estimated, while Youngboy Never Broke Again enjoys a great week with up to 100,000 sales figures. Roddy Ricch follows closely behind in the third spot.

Let us know your favourite song off of Meet The Woo 2 in the comments. Rest in peace, Pop.