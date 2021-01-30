mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke Makes A Posthumous Appearance On Fredo's "Burner On Deck"

Aron A.
January 30, 2021 09:31
Fredo releases his collaboration with Pop Smoke & Young Adz, "Money Can't Buy Happiness."


Just the other week, Steven Victor, Pop Smoke's label head, revealed that more music from the late Canarsie rapper would be released in the near future. Even though it's been nearly a year since his death, the rapper did leave an arsenal of music behind including plenty of collaborations that didn't get to see the light of day while he was here.

UK rapper Fredo might not like American rappers but he does hold Pop Smoke high regards. The two connected before Pop's passing and Fredo just dropped off their highly anticipated collab, "Burner On Deck" alongside Young Adz. Rico & Yoz deliver a ferociously chilling instrumental with body-shaking 808s. Adz, Pop and Fredo offer a melodic-driven drill banger cementing the connection from London the New York City.

Quotable Lyrics
Burner on deck, in Hakkasan or Nobu
I just left with your girl, but we leave no clues
Lil' n***a got a voice, fixed that shit, that's Pro Tools
Young boy came up off crack cocaine, now sell out the O2

