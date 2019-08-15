mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke Links With French Montana For "Welcome To The Party" Remix

Erika Marie
August 15, 2019 03:38
Welcome To The Party (Remix)
Pop Smoke Feat. French Montana

Yet another remix for Pop Smoke's hit.


The remixes are pouring in for Pop Smoke's "Welcome to the Party." Recently, Dave East and Kiing Shooter put their twist on Pop Smoke's hit track that has over seven million views on YouTube alone. The original song has been circulating on social media since the Spring, but the song was solidified as Smoke's summer smash in recent weeks.

Last week, Nicki Minaj previewed her "Welcome to the Party" addition, yet another remix that's said to hit the streets on Thursday evening. New York's Smoke recently caught up with Genius to talk about his creative process in crafting his hit single. “I made ‘Welcome to the Party’ in my crib," the rapper said. "It took like 30 minutes. I don’t know how I came across [the beat], I was just on YouTube and it just came across and I just clicked it. Real sh*t, it was just on the YouTube." Let us know if you're feeling this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't let that Henny in my system (Nah)
I catch a body, next day I forget it (Next day I forget it)
N*gga, Dread just caught a body (Nigga, Dread just caught a body)
And that's on the gang, n*gga, I was just with him

