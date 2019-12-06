Pop Smoke Guzzles Bottles Of Henny On "Drive The Boat"

Pop Smoke left a major impression in a short amount of time. "Welcome To The Party" became the song of the summer after it went viral. Smoke's deep, gruff voice stays cool over hectic grime-influenced production but it's worked for him. He dropped off his project PTSD shortly after which is still one of the strongest debuts of the year, in my opinion.

Over the last few months, he's unleashed a few new singles and now he's back with "Drive The Boat." The rapper hops over grim, UK-tinged drill production for another party anthem that would make Megan Thee Stallion proud.

Pop Smoke recently wrapped up his tour in the UK with Skepta as the opening act on the "Ignorance Is Bliss" tour. With the release of "Drive The Boat" and "War" with Lil Tjay, it appears as though Pop Smoke might have something coming in the new year.

Quotable Lyrics

Woo with me

I ain't twirlin', got your boo with me

100 thousand worth of jewelry

Drive the boat, act a fool with me