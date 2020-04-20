Pop Smoke was the heartbeat of Brooklyn for a year before he was fatally shot in Los Angeles. The rapper was breathing hope into the drill scene of the city, allowing it to reach new heights as he personally made a name for himself around the country. Unfortunately, his story came to an abrupt end several months ago but his legacy will never fade away.

One of Pop Smoke's most impactful songs ever, "Dior," has officially surpassed one million units moved in the United States and, thus, has become the rapper's first-ever platinum record.

This moment is obviously bittersweet for fans of the late 20-year-old. Obviously, it would have been nice for this to happen while Pop was still alive. We're sure he's looking down on all of us right now though, dropping the loudest "WOO!" as a celebratory chant.

A new posthumous album has been announced by 50 Cent, who is the executive producer of the project, and Steven Victor, who was Pop Smoke's manager. In addition to a collection of songs that he was working on prior to his murder, a documentary will also be released about the life of the rapper, born Bashar Jackson.

Rest in peace, Pop Smoke.