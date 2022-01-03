Following the lukewarm reception to Pop Smoke's second posthumous album, Faith, it looks like the rapper's fans are ready to let his legacy rest. As new music was teased from the late 20-year-old Brooklyn artist this week, which is reportedly coming out in 2022, fans responded to the post with hesitation, with many asking the rapper's estate to consider against releasing something new.

Meet The Woo 1 and Meet The Woo 2 were two incredible drill projects from the rising talent out of New York, and they made way for what seemed like a perfect send-off in the form of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, Pop's debut studio album, which showed his mainstream potential to take over the world. However, many of the late artist's fans believe that Faith was released too soon after SFTS, not really connecting with the songs as much. The reception of the project was not entirely positive, with some claiming that it sounded like a Pop Smokefeature album.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

As new music is now being teased for the next year's calendar, Pop's fans are asking Steven Victor and others in charge of his music releases to allow some time before dropping another full-length.

As Pop Smoke is trending at the beginning of 2022, it's clear that he's still one of the most impactful rappers today, despite being gone for nearly two years. Check out what people are saying about the prospect of more posthumous albums from him below.