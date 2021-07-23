The world was excited about Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith, and while the smoke may never clear, enthusiasm has dropped significantly toward the album, resulting in a drop of over 10,000-20,000 projected sales units this week.

People aren't quite sure how to react to the feature-heavy new album from Pop Smoke, and with some of his closest friends, including Mike Dee and producer 808Melo, disavowing the project, the public seems destined to grow sour on Faith too. When the album first dropped, people were quick to tune in but many fans never got past the first listen, marking a drastic reduction in first-week sales figures.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While Faith was first projected to bring in 110,000 to 120,000 units in the first week, those projections have decreased and it looks like the album will only move 98,000 copies. Despite the drop, Pop Smoke is still expected to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. John Mayer will take the #2 spot with his new album Sob Rock, which sold 87,000 units. Popstar Olivia Rodrigo follows in third with 80,000 copies sold of her debut album.

This is still a big win for Pop Smoke's team, which includes his label boss Steven Victor. However, the fans seem to have turned on his base, which means that numbers will likely continue to drop as time goes.

What did you think of Faith?



Image via HitsDailyDouble

[via]