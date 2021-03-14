Hip-hop suffered a major loss last February when Canarsie-bred rapper was gunned down in Los Angeles during a home invasion robbery. Once at the forefront of the Brooklyn-drill movement, the rapper's distinctive hoarse octave instantly intrigued listeners and pushed him into mainstream success. Even in the afterlife, Pop Smoke's talent is still being recognized, which has helped him earn an impressive six platinum RIAA certifications for a number of his posthumous hits.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Recognized for selling over 1,000,000 copies each, six different singles by the late rapper have recently earned certifications. His 2020 smash-hit "Dior," which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance at this year's Grammy ceremony, has gone 3x platinum, selling over 3 million copies.

Several singles from his debut posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon have also earned multi-platinum recognition. "For the Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby has sold 4 million copies, "What You Know Bout Love" and "The Woo" have both sold 2 million copies, and "Hello" with A Boogie wit da Hoodie has pushed 1 million copies.

"Something Special" has also sold more than 1 million copies, despite not being released officially as a single. According to his label, he has more posthumous work on the way, which will earn the late rapper even more certifications.

Congratulations to Pop Smoke and his camp, and may he Rest in Power.