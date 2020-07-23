Award ceremonies will be a little different this year because of the pandemic. We saw how things will likely go down following the BET Awards, which featured tons of pre-recorded performances and award speeches via satellite. All in all, it was still pretty entertaining!

With the MTV VMA's gearing up to announce the full list of nominees, the Best New Artist selections have officially been revealed, featuring tons of names that have broken onto the scene in the last few years.

The fan-voted category is open, including people like Summer Walker, Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Pop Smoke, Lil Tecca, and more. Brockhampton is also up for the award, despite being active for many years. Jack Harlow, Kiana Ledé, Yungblud, Arizona Zervas, and more are also in the running.

Since this category is up to the fans, who do you think will be taking it home? If it were up to stats alone, our best guess would have to be Roddy Ricch. He's been solid inside of the Billboard Hot 100 for months with "The Box" and his feature on DaBaby's "ROCKSTAR" has occupied the top spot for six weeks. However, this one will be a surprise to everybody. Anybody can take it home! It's all up to whoever has the strongest fanbase.

Let us know who you're voting for. The VMA's take place on Sunday, August 30.