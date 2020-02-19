As we mourn the loss of Pop Smoke (born Bashar Barakah Jackson), a rising star whose music has provided and will continue to provide joy to so many, we wonder how and why this tragedy occurred. When the news of the Brooklyn rapper's death broke this morning (Feb. 19), not many details were provided. TMZ reported that he was murdered in a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills. The property is owned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, so it seems Pop Smoke was renting it.

The initial report stated that there were two masked men who critically injured Pop Smoke at around 4:30 AM on Wednesday. The invaders supposedly fired shots at Pop Smoke before fleeing the scene. He was brought to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The perpetrators have still not been identified or caught.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

TMZ has now provided an update on the case. Rather than just two culprits, sources with access to the home's surveillance footage deduced that there were at least four masked men who snuck onto the premises. They wore hoodies and made their way into the house just 10 minutes after people inside deadbolted the front doors shut. The fact that the house alarm wasn't turned on apparently aided the invaders in making their attack.

According to law enforcement, a party took place at the house prior to the shooting. Pop Smoke unintentionally sharing his address on his Instagram Story on Tuesday (Feb. 18) is suspected to have facilitated his targeting. The hip hop community is grieving.