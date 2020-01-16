Pop Smoke Continues Terrorizing New York's Rap Scene With "Christopher Walking"

People are opening their eyes to Pop Smoke. The New York rapper is a breath of fresh air for rap fans who want more of a return to the grit that made the Big Apple so approachable in the first place. That fast-paced, unpredictable lifestyle that has people all around the world craving a few weeks in NY is exactly why we're so drawn to Pop Smoke. He offers something different and, after his raspiness was displayed on Travis Scott's new compilation project JACKBOYS, he's going mainstream. With big songs like "Dior" and "Welcome To The Party," the man already has a ton of national appeal. Now that even the casual fans know who he is, it was the perfect time to drop a new record, which is precisely what he did last night.

Unleashing "Christopher Walking" to the masses, Pop Smoke is officially back with his latest record. Accompanied by a music video, the self-proclaimed King of New York had previously previewed this record while dissing fellow Brooklyn rapper Casanova.

Listen to the track below and let us know if you're rocking with the rising artist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Porsche n***as, Hot Boy, you ain't in the field, you a Top Boy

We gon' tie that boy up like a cowboy

I'm the one that they envy like Calboy