Three people were arrested in connection to the murder of Pop Smoke. Two haven't been named publicly because they're minors, but 20-year-old Corey Walker has been discussed quite a bit in recent reports. We previously shared information regarding Walker's preliminary hearing where Los Angeles Police Detective Carlos Camacho revealed the tragic details of Pop Smoke's final moments. It's reported that the rapper was in the shower when the suspects allegedly broke into the Airbnb where he was staying and shot him to death in front of witnesses.

Later, news surfaced that a Walker reportedly confessed to being the person who pulled the trigger. An Instagram account attributed to one of the minor suspects reportedly made a post where he called out the detective involved in the case and disrespected the slain rapper.

“F*ck Carlos Camacho I’ll take the 7yrs,” the alleged suspect wrote. “Free da homies I’ll [be] home soon 5yrs at da most #F*CKPOPSMOKE.” He continued his rant in another Instagram Story post. "N*ggas talking bout some nonsense trynna smutt my name [thinking emoji]," the message read. "Whaa names did I mention??? None. I'll tell on myself before I tell on anybody else DHS speak the real we kno da truth."

Walker's attorneys argue that he wasn't the person to take Pop's life. Check out a few posts below.

Also, make sure to read our interview with Pop Smoke's brother: Obasi J. Doesn't Want To Be Another Pop Smoke.



Instagram Story

[via]