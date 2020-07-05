mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke Brought It Back To His Stomping Grounds On "44 Bulldog"

Aron A.
July 05, 2020 09:36
19 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

44 Bulldog
Pop Smoke

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pop Smoke refined the drill sound that he introduced on "44 Bulldog."


The long-awaited release of Pop Smoke's debut album arrived on Friday. A bittersweet moment, it's evident that he would've been an absolute star if he were here to celebrate the release of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. His sound was becoming more refined, as were his gruff vocals. His debut album is packed with anthems including from collaborations with Quavo (3x) to the 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch collab "The Woo." Standing alongside both his peers, like Roddy and elder statesmen like Fif, was only confirmation that he was an essential voice ushering in a new generation of rap.

Though the project is stacked with more features than he ever had on the first two Meet The Woo tapes, some of his most fulfilling moments were on solo cuts. "44 Bulldog" arrives 4th on the tracklist; following big collabs with Quavo, Lil Baby, and DaBaby. The drill sound is refined with a minimalistic tone true to conventional New York City's production style. Just as he was peaking into stardom, "44 Bulldog" captures the paranoia and anxiety of a budding star slowly removing himself from his own ways. He scatters in references from Meet The Woo 2's "Get Back" throughout over the bleak production of MoraBeats and MobBeats.

What's your favorite track on the new Pop Smoke album?

Quotable Lyrics
Brodie got locked for the hammer
Free Rock, get off the island
'09 to the Glock like dem wayz 
And I keep a chop like sensei
N***as move hot, I ain't say nothin' 
'Cause I'ma lay low 'til that day com3

Pop Smoke
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  19
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Pop Smoke shoot for the stars, aim for the moon
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pop Smoke Brought It Back To His Stomping Grounds On "44 Bulldog"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject