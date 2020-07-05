Pop Smoke Brought It Back To His Stomping Grounds On "44 Bulldog"

The long-awaited release of Pop Smoke's debut album arrived on Friday. A bittersweet moment, it's evident that he would've been an absolute star if he were here to celebrate the release of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. His sound was becoming more refined, as were his gruff vocals. His debut album is packed with anthems including from collaborations with Quavo (3x) to the 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch collab "The Woo." Standing alongside both his peers, like Roddy and elder statesmen like Fif, was only confirmation that he was an essential voice ushering in a new generation of rap.

Though the project is stacked with more features than he ever had on the first two Meet The Woo tapes, some of his most fulfilling moments were on solo cuts. "44 Bulldog" arrives 4th on the tracklist; following big collabs with Quavo, Lil Baby, and DaBaby. The drill sound is refined with a minimalistic tone true to conventional New York City's production style. Just as he was peaking into stardom, "44 Bulldog" captures the paranoia and anxiety of a budding star slowly removing himself from his own ways. He scatters in references from Meet The Woo 2's "Get Back" throughout over the bleak production of MoraBeats and MobBeats.

What's your favorite track on the new Pop Smoke album?

Quotable Lyrics

Brodie got locked for the hammer

Free Rock, get off the island

'09 to the Glock like dem wayz

And I keep a chop like sensei

N***as move hot, I ain't say nothin'

'Cause I'ma lay low 'til that day com3