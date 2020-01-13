Pop Smoke is currently one of the hottest new artists emerging out of New York right now. Helping usher in Brooklyn's drill movement and bringing it to an international level, the rapper's making strides and can very well be the next rapper from New York to have a major mainstream breakout.

Like most newcomers, the self-proclamation of being the King Of New York has been thrown around but it seems that Pop's declaration also came with smoke for another artist from the same borough. The rapper hit the 'Gram with a teaser of a new song, rapping, "She love the way that I talk/ She know that Papi outside, she know I'm the King of New York."

"YALL OLD NIGGAS BETTER PACK IT UP😈THIS AINT NO TRASHANOVA SHIT💩NO SCARY L SHIT🙅🏾‍♂️ YALL KNOW THE WOOS RUN THE CITY👑YALL NIGGAS COULD NEVER BE ME," he wrote on the post.

It's unclear where this beef stems from or why Pop Smoke is taking aim at Casanova, if he is, but Pop wasn't done with the clip. Taking to his IG story, he issued another message without dropping any names. "I see what a lot of you n***as is doin', cuz. You think I don't see it but I see you sucka n***as. Stop suckin' dick, n***a. You heard?"

Peep both clips below.

