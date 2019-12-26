While we patiently wait for the arrival of the new Jack Boys pack, it looks like Travis Scott has another collab on the way. In the early hours of Thursday morning, rising Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke took to his Instagram to announce that his highly anticipated collab with Travis Scott drops tonight at midnight.

“YALL KNOW WHO RUN THE CITY🗽THAT TRAVIS SCOTT🌵X POP SMOKE💨DROPPING MIDNIGHT🗣DONT SAY IANT WARN YALL WOO😈💫,” he captioned the post as he was sitting in his white Rolls Royce before riding off.

We first caught wind of the collab earlier this month when the two were spotted in the studio cooking up together. While we only have heard snippets as of now, which you can hear (below), the full record is just mere hours away.

In other news, Travis just announced the other day that his Jack Boys project is dropping this week, which will feature label mates Don Toliver, Sheck Wes and more. Let's hope that stays true to the plan and there's no setbacks.