Pop Smoke & Swae Lee Are "Creatures"

Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon is a hit. The projected is expected to top Billboard 200. As we reported, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon is expected to move between 175K-195K album-equivalent units. 27-30K are set to be from pure sales, while the project is predicted to rack up a mountainous 200 million streams.

"Creatures" is a stand out track on the album, featuring Swae Lee. The crooning dread head lights up the hook with a catchy stop and go flow and melodic musings. The instrumental blends in with many of the beats on Smoke's album, which is not a bad thing. It immediately makes you nod your head in approval, and Smoke's deep and grimy vocals sit well over the ominous synths.

Quotable Lyrics

Look, bend her over, blow her back out (Bow)

Bend her over, pull her tracks out (Bow)

She know the Woo make her tap out (Woo)

I really live what I rap 'bout (Woo)

I remember them days in the trap house

Yeah, it got real in the trap house