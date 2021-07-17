Pop Smoke & Rah Swish Spin The Block On "Brush Em"

Pop Smoke died before he was ever able to release his debut album. While Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon was a commercial success, offering insight into the Brooklyn rapper's pop-prowess, it was the deluxe edition that highlighted the sound that brought him to fame -- drill.

This week, Pop's second posthumous album, Faith dropped which hasn't necessarily been well-received by fans and close collaborators. However, the best moments on the project arrive when Pop's unique, gravelly voice is placed with exhilarating drill production that brought him to fame. On "Brush Em," Pop and Rah Swish's natural chemistry thrive over 808MeloBeats and Jess Jackson's eerie production. Scrapping any song structure, the two rappers swap menacing bars detailing the streets of Brooklyn.

Swish, who released MAYOR OF THE STREETS last year, delivers a stellar performance on this record, specifically. If you haven't checked out his project yet, make sure you put that in your queue after Faith.

Check out "Brush 'Em" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Window down, let the semi spit

.40 Glock with a 50 clip

Get the addy then I get 'em hit

Had to shoot a n***a for a mixy bitch

