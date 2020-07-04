mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke & Quavo Displayed Dope Chemistry On "Aim For The Moon"

Alexander Cole
July 04, 2020 09:09
Image via Pop SmokeImage via Pop Smoke
Aim For The Moon
Pop Smoke Feat. Quavo

Pop Smoke and Quavo did some serious damage on "Aim For The Moon."


By now, everyone is aware that Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, has dopped. This project was highly-anticipated and fans were hoping for the late Brooklyn artist to be honored in the best and most respectful way possible. So far, the reception has been incredible as fans begin to pick out their favorite songs.

An early standout on the record is the moody banger "Aim For The Moon" which is aided by the likes of Quavo. Both artists display some fantastic chemistry as they offer some catchy vocal lines and clever bars. It's an undeniable banger and a great way to start off the project.

Quotable Lyrics:

She wanna Netflix and chill, fuck off the pill
Go in the store, shop in Dior (Oh)
Come to my crib, take all my shirts
Pop all my Percs and sleep in my drawers
You talkin' too much, baby, pour up a four

