Pop Smoke & Quavo Displayed Dope Chemistry On "Aim For The Moon"

By now, everyone is aware that Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, has dopped. This project was highly-anticipated and fans were hoping for the late Brooklyn artist to be honored in the best and most respectful way possible. So far, the reception has been incredible as fans begin to pick out their favorite songs.

An early standout on the record is the moody banger "Aim For The Moon" which is aided by the likes of Quavo. Both artists display some fantastic chemistry as they offer some catchy vocal lines and clever bars. It's an undeniable banger and a great way to start off the project.

Quotable Lyrics:

She wanna Netflix and chill, fuck off the pill

Go in the store, shop in Dior (Oh)

Come to my crib, take all my shirts

Pop all my Percs and sleep in my drawers

You talkin' too much, baby, pour up a four