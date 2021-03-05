mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke & Polo G Join Forces On "Fashion"

Mitch Findlay
March 05, 2021
Fashion
Pop Smoke Feat. Polo G

Pop Smoke and Polo G attack a Brooklyn drill banger with two distinct styles on the "Boogie" duet "Fashion."


Pop Smoke is no longer with us, but his team has ensured that his legacy will be kept alive through the release of posthumous music. With today marking the arrival of the Boogie soundtrack, which features new music from Pop, Polo G, Sheff G, 10k Mula, Jacquees, and more, many were quick to check out "Fashion," a duet between two of the game's most acclaimed young talents. Though not Pop Smoke and Polo G's first collab, having recently connected on "Woo Shit," it's a welcome continuation of chemistry that deserves further exploration.

Unsurprisingly, the instrumental is a hard-hitting Brooklyn drill banger, the likes of which Pop Smoke previously made a habit of attacking. Over warbling synthesizers and rapid-fire percussion, Pop Smoke sets a luxurious tone as he pursues the bag while decked in the finest attire. For the most part, his flow is on the methodical side, a contrast to how he usually approaches a beat. On the other hand, Polo G provides a welcome contrast with a high-intensity verse, his strong technical chops making him adept at tackling the drill sound when the occasion calls for it.

Check out "Fashion" now, and be sure to check out the complete Boogie soundtrack right here

QUOTABLE LYRICS

And you know that I kept me a strap
Slept on the floor at my auntie crib
Under the pillow, that's where my little Wesson was at
I told my shawty "Stop woofin' with ni**as on Facebook"
I taught you better than that

Pop Smoke Polo G Boogie
